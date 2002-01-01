Company Profile
Orbit Energy Legal Consultants, PA
Orbit Energy Legal Consultants, PA is a law firm specializing in clean energy. We have represented some of the industry's largest and most influential participants as well as small companies and individual entrepreneurs. Our expertise includes contract drafting & negotiation, corporate governance, risk management and commercial real estate.
As we are small and nimble, we are capable of responding quickly and providing excellent service at a fraction of the cost of other firms.
As we are small and nimble, we are capable of responding quickly and providing excellent service at a fraction of the cost of other firms.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4256 N. Ravenswood Ave., Suite 211, Chicago, Illinois 60613 227
- Phone
- 773-935-6501
- Website
- http://www.orbitenergypa.com