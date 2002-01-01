Orbital Tool Technologies Corp. is a supplier of on-site machining and welding services designed to modify, repair or restore existing or damaged plant equipment. Based in Belvidere, Ill., the company renders an array of services, including on-site welding, optical and laser alignment, reverse engineering and turbine part replacement. Orbital Tool Technologies Corp. specializes in outage support services, such as shaft and journal restoration, stud extraction, hole regeneration and turbine component repair. The company caters to power generation, Pulp & Paper, Commercial, Military, Mining, Processing Plants, Chemical, Petrol-Chemical and cement industries.