Company Profile
Ordient Market Research (OMR)
We believe that even a smaller idea has the potential to change the world. We understand how important is knowing problem definition, and we believe in solving the problem being most efficient. Ordient Market Research is business intelligence; market research and analysis company offers specialized services to help our customers for making data-based strategic decisions. We provide services for various industry segments like Agriculture, Aerospace, Automobiles, Construction, Defence, Electronics.
Contact Information
- Address
- Office no 103, 1st Floor, Kulswamini Heights, New Market Road, Kopargaon, Maharashtra 423601, India, Kopargaon, Maharashtra 423601 101
- Phone
- 07385620197