Company Profile
Oregon Wave Energy Trust
The Oregon Wave Energy Trust (OWET) is a nonprofit public-private partnership funded by the Oregon Innovation Council in 2007. Its mission is to serve as a connector for all stakeholders involved in wave energy project development - from research and development to early stage community engagement and final deployment and energy generation - positioning Oregon as the North America leader in this nascent industry and delivering its full economic and environmental potential for the state.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 8626, Portland, OR 97207 227
- Phone
- 503-224-1966
- info@oregonwave.org
- Website
- http://www.oregonwave.org