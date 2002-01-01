Company Profile

Oregon Wave Energy Trust

Oregon Wave Energy Trust logo
The Oregon Wave Energy Trust (OWET) is a nonprofit public-private partnership funded by the Oregon Innovation Council in 2007. Its mission is to serve as a connector for all stakeholders involved in wave energy project development - from research and development to early stage community engagement and final deployment and energy generation - positioning Oregon as the North America leader in this nascent industry and delivering its full economic and environmental potential for the state.

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 8626, Portland, OR 97207 227
Phone
503-224-1966

Social Media