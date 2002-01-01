Company Profile

Orema Power Co., Ltd

Orema Power Co., Ltd logo
Orema Power Co., Ltd, a company specializing in eco-friendly sealed lead-acid batteries, ensures that each product passes advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous quality inspection before it leaves the factory. This guarantees the high reliability and long-term durability of the battery, making us an ideal choice for those seeking top-of-the-line energy storage solutions. For customers looking for high-quality batteries, Orema Battery is a preferred brand to consider.

Contact Information

Address
Datang industrial park, Xinfeng county, Ganzhou, - Select - 341600 45
Phone
86-75584898340

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