Company Profile
Orema Power Co., Ltd
Orema Power Co., Ltd, a company specializing in eco-friendly sealed lead-acid batteries, ensures that each product passes advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous quality inspection before it leaves the factory. This guarantees the high reliability and long-term durability of the battery, making us an ideal choice for those seeking top-of-the-line energy storage solutions. For customers looking for high-quality batteries, Orema Battery is a preferred brand to consider.
Contact Information
- Address
- Datang industrial park, Xinfeng county, Ganzhou, - Select - 341600 45
- Phone
- 86-75584898340
- lily@oremabattery.com
- Website
- https://www.oremabattery.com/