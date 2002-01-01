Company Profile
Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd
OMR is a market research company known for its qualitative and quantitative research reports. The company aims to provide business insights for decision making to our global clients. OMR provides syndicated and customized research reports, company profiling, consulting and other research-based services to global clients. At OMR, we believe in overcoming the competition by delivering quality reports on time.
We Analyze Future Simply..
We Analyze Future Simply..
Contact Information
- Address
- 116, Shagun Arcade, Plot No. 8, Vijay Nagar Square, Scheme No.54, Vijay Nagar, Indore, Madhya Prades, Indore, MP 452016 101
- Phone
- +91-780-304-0404
- info@omrglobal.com
- Website
- https://www.omrglobal.com