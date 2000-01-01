Company Profile
Orios Limited
Flora2000 (http://www.flora2000.com/) is proud to announce their ability to send flowers to customers all around the world. The website is up and running 24 hours a day, seven days a week so that flowers can be selected, purchase, and sent to the recipient at any time of the day or night.
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite 3, Watergardens Block 4, Gibraltar - Europe, Gibraltar -, Europe 90210 227
- Phone
- 212-655 3075
- webmaster@Flora2000.com
- Website
- http://www.flora2000.com/