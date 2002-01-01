Company Profile
OsecoElfab
OsecoElfab is a leading global provider of pressure relief solutions, headquartered in the USA and UK. Our purpose is 'Protecting life. Solutions for a safer, cleaner world.' We design and manufacture rupture discs, explosion vents and associated solutions. Our specialty is working as consultants and in partnership with engineers to develop custom solutions, particularly in the lithium-ion battery, renewable energy and energy storage sectors.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1701 W. Tacoma, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74012 227
- Phone
- (800) 395-3475
- info@osecoelfab.com
- Website
- http://www.osecoelfab.com