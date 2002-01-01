Company Profile
OSM energy technology company limited
OSM Shenzhen Office intergrated with Marketing and R&D. Production in Shangrao Jiangxi Province. Combine Li ion cell production, Lithium ion battery managment system production and development, Lithium ion battery pack design and production. Products inlcuded Battery energy storage systems, Small Home ESS, Battery rack modules. High voltage lithium iron battery system and EV battery system.
Contact Information
- Address
- Guanlan Huanguan Souch road Duocai industry zone D, Shenzhen, GuangDong 518000 45
- Phone
- 17688915553
- alber@osmbattery.com
- Website
- https://osmbattery.com