Company Profile
OSO Holding Group
Forward-thinking property owners are choosing renewable systems that improve comfort and performance throughout Fresno CA. OSO Holding Group meets this demand through solar panel services tailored to local needs, residential solar options, and commercial solar systems engineered for efficiency. Their custom solar solutions and solar energy solutions built for regional climates help clients transition to cleaner power with confidence. Battery energy storage solutions and HVAC services available i
Contact Information
- Address
- 360 W Bedford Ave #116, 42979, CA 93711 227
- Phone
- 5592934981
- sales@osogroup.ca
- Website
- https://osonow.com/