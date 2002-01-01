Company Profile
Ostbayerisches Technologie-Transfer-Institut e.V.
Our purpose is to stimulate industrial economy by providing state-of-the-art information, initiating processes, developing visions, and also by training managerial personnel. We establish long term networks with experts and key-players from industry, science, and administration. Focus areas of our activities are specific technology fields like material sciences, facility management, renewable energies, and performance improvement, organisational development, project and innovation management.
Contact Information
- Address
- Wernerwerkstraße 4, Regensburg, Bavaria 93049 83
- Phone
- +49(0)94129688 26
- pr4-energie@otti.de
- Website
- http://www.otti.eu/