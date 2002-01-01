Company Profile
OTE Corporation
OTE is the developer of systems using the natural termperature gradient of the ocean to produce clean, sustainable base-load power and fresh drinking water without the use of fossil fuels. The technology can also be used for air conditioning, using seawater district cooling, and be used in aquaculture to farm a number of cold water species of seafood and for hydrogen production via electrolysis. OTEC systems are non-polluting and inexpensive to operate.
Contact Information
- Address
- 800 S. Queen St.,, Lancaster, PA 17603 227
- Phone
- 717-299-1344
- press@otecorporation.com
- Website
- http://www.otecorporation.com