OTTI (Ostbayerisches Technologie-Transfer Institut e.V.) was founded in 1977 as a non-profit-organisation. Our main goals are to provide state-of-the-art information and to establish networks between people from industry, science, and administration by providing conferences and workshops. Our energy department is one of the leading European organisers of international conferences and seminars in the field of renewable energies.

Please find further information on www.otti.de.