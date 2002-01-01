Company Profile
Otto H. Rosentreter Co.
Based in Southern California, the Otto H. Rosentreter Company is a power development company and a design-build engineering firm, specializing in renewable energy projects. We provide turnkey fuel cell design, feasibility, project management, installation, operations, maintenance, and power purchase agreements. With more than 20 fuel cell power plants installed over the last five years, we are the state's most experienced fuel cell installer.
Contact Information
- Address
- 13039 East Florence Avenue, Santa Fe Springs, California 90670 227
- Phone
- 562-946-3381
- ken@rosentreterco.com
- Website
- http://ohrenergy.com