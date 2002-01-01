Company Profile

Owens Engineers, Inc.

Owens Engineers, Inc. logo
Owens Engineers, Inc is a professional consulting engineering firm with extensive experience in renewable energy as related to solar and wind energy. We are capable in providing:
1). Wind resource assessment
2). Wind project feasibility analysis
3). Wind project development and management

Contact Information

Address
10089 Niagara Drive, Fishers, Indiana 46037 227
Phone
(317) 509 - 5110

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