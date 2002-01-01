Company Profile
Owens Engineers, Inc.
Owens Engineers, Inc is a professional consulting engineering firm with extensive experience in renewable energy as related to solar and wind energy. We are capable in providing:
1). Wind resource assessment
2). Wind project feasibility analysis
3). Wind project development and management
1). Wind resource assessment
2). Wind project feasibility analysis
3). Wind project development and management
Contact Information
- Address
- 10089 Niagara Drive, Fishers, Indiana 46037 227
- Phone
- (317) 509 - 5110
- Website
- http://www.Owensengineers.com