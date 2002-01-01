Company Profile

OX Lighting Tech Co., LTD

OX Lighting Tech Co., LTD logo
Ox Lighting is founded since 2009,which is manufacturing LED Panel Light LED Tube Light Tri proof LED Light LED Floodlight .we have 300 workers,10 engineers ,15 inspector.we can offer you competitive
price with best service.

Contact Information

Address
7B,PengLianJia Technological park,ShiBi Village,LiuLian,PingDi Town,Shenzhen,China, SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG 518111 45
Phone
0086-755-89237929

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