Company Profile
Oxford Medical Training Limited
UK - Candidates who are preparing themselves for consultant interview, GPST or CT/ST Interview in the medical field can now get help from The Oxford Medical - UK's most popular and reliable medical interview skills and career development centres. They offer state-of-the-art medical teaching course, teach the teacher course, interview skills courses for doctors and other medical professionals.
High level of competition prevails in the UK's medical job market and candidates who aspire to establi
High level of competition prevails in the UK's medical job market and candidates who aspire to establi
Contact Information
- Address
- Nolands House Oxhill, Warwick Oxford Oxfordshire OX331EX United Kingdom, Oxford, Warwick OX331EX 226
- Phone
- 01865 787437