Company Profile
Oz-Chill Refrigerants
Oz-Chill's range of hydrocarbon refrigerants can provide energy savings of 10% up to 30% over old HFC and HCFC refrigerants. They are a great way to reduce large power consumption costs, while also providing an enormous environmental benefit.
Oz-Chill is an Australian owned company dedicated in providing the highest quality natural refrigerants for all your air conditioning and refrigeration needs. Oz-Chill's hydrocarbon refrigerants are Energy Efficient and Environmentally Safe
Oz-Chill is an Australian owned company dedicated in providing the highest quality natural refrigerants for all your air conditioning and refrigeration needs. Oz-Chill's hydrocarbon refrigerants are Energy Efficient and Environmentally Safe
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 835, Balcatta, Western Australia 6914 14
- Phone
- 1300 83 50 30
- matt@oz-chill.com
- Website
- http://www.oz-chill.com