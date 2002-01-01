Company Profile
OzEnergy A.S.
OzEnergy, headquartered in Izmir, Turkey; operates in local and international energy markets. OzEnergy executives are professionals who have pioneered the development of the industry since the early stages of the solar energy sector of Turkey. Besides the projects in Turkey; Ukraine, Albania, Cyprus, Iraq and Ethiopia are also countries where OzEnergy involved in PV projects.
Contact Information
- Address
- 296/2 Sok. No:33, Izmir, Bornova 35000 219
- Phone
- 0090 232 700 03 35
- Website
- http://www.ozenergy.com.tr