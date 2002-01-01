Company Profile
Oziles Marina and Fishing Supplies
Oziles' Marina offers canoe and kayak rentals, boat launching, dock slips, icehut storage and more. Located in the east end of Ottawa on the Petrie Islands, Oziles' is a fantastic location for family outings and relaxing days. If you are fishing around the Petrie Islands, come stock up your supplies at the Oziles' tackle shop.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1009 Trim Road, Ottawa, Ontario K1X 1G6 39
- Phone
- 613-841-0778
- info@oziles.com
- Website
- http://oziles.com