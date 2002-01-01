Ozone Naturals

Spice are essential ingredients of our food and eatables. But their use is not limited to food only. It serves many other functions in industry like preservative. Ingredients of spice are extracted and used in various application in food industry. Oils and other ingredients are obtained from spice for various uses. Oils are extracted as concentrated viscous liquids form of the spices. They can be extracted with non-aqueous solvents followed by removal of the solvent by vacuum distilation.