Company Profile
Oztek Corp
Oztek Corp, a global provider of OEM power electronics solutions, introduces the OZip family of Intelligent Power Modules. Oztek is incorporating embedded application software into its new OZip line, which offers the original equipment manufacturer much of the flexibility of a custom product, but with lower risk and faster market time. Both air and liquid cooled configurations are available with motor drive, inverter, or DC/DC control code.
Contact Information
- Address
- 11 Continental Blvd, Merrimack, NH 03054 227
- Phone
- 603-546-0090
- ldandreti@oztekcorp.com
- Website
- http://www.oztekcorp.com