P M Generator

Permanent Magnet Generator are used in a large number of applications such as wind turbines, hydro turbines, diesel generators and others.



Custom made Permanent Magnet Generator Alternator:

300 watt to 500 KW

RPM : 50 to 500 RPM



Direct Drive



Direct drive gearless technology delivers real energy solutions directly to your distributed, utility, or specific application through our technologically advanced wind turbine, hydro turbine and others.



Advantages:

• Very low start-