Company Profile
P M Generator
Permanent Magnet Generator are used in a large number of applications such as wind turbines, hydro turbines, diesel generators and others.
Custom made Permanent Magnet Generator Alternator:
300 watt to 500 KW
RPM : 50 to 500 RPM
Direct Drive
Direct drive gearless technology delivers real energy solutions directly to your distributed, utility, or specific application through our technologically advanced wind turbine, hydro turbine and others.
Advantages:
• Very low start-
Custom made Permanent Magnet Generator Alternator:
300 watt to 500 KW
RPM : 50 to 500 RPM
Direct Drive
Direct drive gearless technology delivers real energy solutions directly to your distributed, utility, or specific application through our technologically advanced wind turbine, hydro turbine and others.
Advantages:
• Very low start-
Contact Information
- Address
- 452, Delhi, Delhi 110039 101
- Phone
- 919643850932
- info@pmgenerator.net
- Website
- http://www.pmgenerator.net