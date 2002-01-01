PaceControls develops and manufactures eco-smart, easy-to-install, energy-saving HVACR solutions. Designed for a wide variety of commercial, industrial and residential heating, cooling and refrigeration equipment, PaceControls technology is a highly flexible retrofit solution. The technology establishes optimal run times for compressors and burner units, "pacing" the equipment's consumption of electricity, natural gas, fuel oil or propane saving up to 20 percent, or more, on energy bills.