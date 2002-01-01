PACENation is an initiative of PACENow, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit advocate for PACE financing. PACENow's goal is to help build the market for PACE financing. PACENation is movement of people and organizations who are joined in their support for PACE financing. Members may have different individual goals, but they share a desire to create energy and resource efficient communities. You, your colleagues, and your organizations are invited to join at http://pacenation.us/register/!