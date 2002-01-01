Pacific Sun Technologies, Inc.

We are Licensed, Insured, Bonded, Certified, and Experienced Solar Designers and Installers of solar electricity systems. We are organized according to customer and business needs. We are a small business with great flexibility. Though small we've done extensive Residential and Commercial system installations to the satisfaction of our customers and partners alike. We run our business on Customer Satisfaction and Referrals. Contact us about your solar project...you'll be very glad that you did.