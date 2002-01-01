Company Profile
Pacific Valley LLC
Pacific Valley specializes in early-stage development of utility-scale solar power plants in California. Their expert management team collectively brings more than 100 years of industry experience and a track record of success in solar project development, power plant siting and commercial real estate, having raised hundreds of millions of dollars in investment capital and consistently creating real value for their shareholders, investors and customers.
Contact Information
- Address
- 115 West Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 227
- Phone
- 805-879-4805
- media@pacific-valley.com
- Website
- http://pacific-valley.com