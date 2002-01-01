Paksolar Renewable Energy (Private) Limited, led by founder and CEO Mr. Khursheed Alam, has been actively engaged in the renewable energy sector since 2010. Offering consultancy services to diverse solar companies in Karachi, PAKSOLAR has emerged as a highly trusted brand in the region. Renowned as one of the premier solar system companies in Karachi, Paksolar excels in delivering turnkey solutions nationwide. Specializing in solar energy systems for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes, the company focuses on off-grid, on-grid, and hybrid solutions.