Company Profile
Panel Built, Inc.
Panel Built, Inc. is a prefabricated construction company that engineers, manufactures, and installs solar canopy systems. The steel canopy uses a bolt together steel system with solar panels to provide shelter from the sun and weather while providing a clean solution to their energy needs.
https://www.panelbuilt.com/steel-solar-canopies/
https://www.panelbuilt.com/steel-solar-canopies/
Contact Information
- Address
- 302 Beasley St., Blairsville, Georgia 30512 227
- Phone
- 8006363873
- info@panelbuilt.com
- Website
- https://www.panelbuilt.com/