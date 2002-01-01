A new alternative energy solution has come from where it is least expected - a luxury mega yacht company. Paracas Yachts has patented hydro-electric regeneration technology that utilizes the sails of a large vessel to actively generate very large quantities of electrical power. The physics behind this technology is simple. As the mega yacht is moving at full speed via its sails, the captain can press a switch and harness the momentum in two specially designed hydro-electric turbines in the mega