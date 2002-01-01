Company Profile

Paradigm Partners

Paradigm Partners logo
Paradigm Partners recognizes that achieving optimum results in building efficiency
requires a shift to integrated technology and synergistic building systems. We provide several services to our clients including project and consulting, as well as roof assessment management. Through a recent partnership with Lumeta, we have become a manufacturer's dealer for the PowerPly solar technology.

Contact Information

Address
215 1st Street Suite 25, Cambridge, MA 02142 227
Phone
61776799833

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