Company Profile
Paradigm Partners
Paradigm Partners recognizes that achieving optimum results in building efficiency
requires a shift to integrated technology and synergistic building systems. We provide several services to our clients including project and consulting, as well as roof assessment management. Through a recent partnership with Lumeta, we have become a manufacturer's dealer for the PowerPly solar technology.
requires a shift to integrated technology and synergistic building systems. We provide several services to our clients including project and consulting, as well as roof assessment management. Through a recent partnership with Lumeta, we have become a manufacturer's dealer for the PowerPly solar technology.
Contact Information
- Address
- 215 1st Street Suite 25, Cambridge, MA 02142 227
- Phone
- 61776799833