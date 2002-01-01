Parker Hannifin

Parker is the world's leading diversified original equipment manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a wide variety of markets, including power generation. As a collaborative partner, we work one-on-one with you to help create cleaner,more efficient energy. Whether for nuclear, coal-fired, gas turbine, and combined cycle plants or biomass, hydroelectric, geothermal ,wave tidal, wind, and solar. Our solutions reduce costs and optimize performance. Faster and more efficiently.