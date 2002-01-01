Company Profile
Parks Associates
Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences and annual service subscriptions.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5310 Harvest Hill Road Suite 235, Dallas, TX 75230 227
- Phone
- 972-490-1113
- Website
- http://www.parksassociates.com