Company Profile
Partnership for Advancing the Transition to Hydrog
The Partnership for Advancing the Transition to Hydrogen (PATH), a 501(c)(6) organization, was established in 2002 in collaboration with the governments and national hydrogen associations of Canada, Japan and the United States. Its mission is to spread a consensus vision of the hydrogen economy globally and facilitate its implementation. Today, PATH has over 15 associations and partnering organizations, across 5 continents.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1211 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20036 227
- Phone
- 202-457-0076
- path@ttcorp.com
- Website
- http://www.hpath.org/