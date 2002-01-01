Company Profile

Parts and Components Manufacturer

Parts and Components Manufacturer logo
Parts and Components Manufacturers Directory (Parts-and-components-video.com) is the most specialized platform and comprehensive database of machinery parts and components. Entirely detailed information is provided and sorted by categories, including Barrel & Screw, Bimetallic Cylinder, Extruder Screws, and related machinery parts and components.

Contact Information

Address
B1-A, No. 447, Sec.3, Wen Sin Road,, Taichung City, Taiwan 406 210
Phone
886-4-37038989

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