Company Profile
Parts and Components Manufacturer
Parts and Components Manufacturers Directory (Parts-and-components-video.com) is the most specialized platform and comprehensive database of machinery parts and components. Entirely detailed information is provided and sorted by categories, including Barrel & Screw, Bimetallic Cylinder, Extruder Screws, and related machinery parts and components.
Contact Information
- Address
- B1-A, No. 447, Sec.3, Wen Sin Road,, Taichung City, Taiwan 406 210
- Phone
- 886-4-37038989