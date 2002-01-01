Company Profile
PAS INTERNATIONAL TRADING (L.L.C)
PAS SOLAR is a Distributer of solar equipment based in UAE. Composed of a team of professionals with the goal to provide customers with the latest Tier 1 Solar system in the region. As a one-stop shop with the latest product generation available in stock to harness the energy from the sun and convert it to electricity for residential and commercial use.
Contact Information
- Address
- 801 - Baniyas Complex - Baniyas Square - Al Maktoum Road - Deira - Dubai - United Arab E, Dubai, Dubai 123456789 225
- Phone
- +971 4 222 5220
- sales@passolar.co
- Website
- https://passolar.co/