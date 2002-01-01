Company Profile

PAS INTERNATIONAL TRADING (L.L.C)

PAS INTERNATIONAL TRADING (L.L.C) logo
PAS SOLAR is a Distributer of solar equipment based in UAE. Composed of a team of professionals with the goal to provide customers with the latest Tier 1 Solar system in the region. As a one-stop shop with the latest product generation available in stock to harness the energy from the sun and convert it to electricity for residential and commercial use.

Contact Information

Address
801 - Baniyas Complex - Baniyas Square - Al Maktoum Road - Deira - Dubai - United Arab E, Dubai, Dubai 123456789 225
Phone
+971 4 222 5220

Social Media