Company Profile

Paskal Pty Ltd

Paskal Pty Ltd logo
Are you looking for a distributor who can provide you with high grade specialised industrial fabrics and accessories at budget-friendly rates?

Paskal Pty Ltd is one of the leading distributors of high-end industrial fabrics in Slacks Creek Queensland.
Besides industrial fabrics, we also offer an extensive range of supreme quality specialised industrial products like webbing, zips and threads at highly budget-friendly rates.

Contact Information

Address
9A Lakewood Boulevard, Braeside, Victoria 3195, Australia, Braeside, Victoria 3195 14
Phone
03 9588 8800

Social Media