Company Profile
Paskal Pty Ltd
Are you looking for a distributor who can provide you with high grade specialised industrial fabrics and accessories at budget-friendly rates?
Paskal Pty Ltd is one of the leading distributors of high-end industrial fabrics in Slacks Creek Queensland.
Besides industrial fabrics, we also offer an extensive range of supreme quality specialised industrial products like webbing, zips and threads at highly budget-friendly rates.
Paskal Pty Ltd is one of the leading distributors of high-end industrial fabrics in Slacks Creek Queensland.
Besides industrial fabrics, we also offer an extensive range of supreme quality specialised industrial products like webbing, zips and threads at highly budget-friendly rates.
Contact Information
- Address
- 9A Lakewood Boulevard, Braeside, Victoria 3195, Australia, Braeside, Victoria 3195 14
- Phone
- 03 9588 8800
- paskal.aus@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.paskal.com.au/