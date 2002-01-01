Company Profile

Patriot Solar Group

Patriot Solar Group logo
Patriot Solar Group is striving to become one of the most recognized brands of heavy-duty solar trackers in the solar industry. Our product line has evolved into a broad range of solar tracking systems, pole mount systems, solar trailers and a complete line of distribution solar products designed for easy and quick installations.

Contact Information

Address
1007 Industrial Avenue, Albion, MI 49224 227
Phone
517 629 9292

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