Company Profile
PCE Instruments UK Ltd
PCE Instruments offers an extensive and detailed range of precision measuring instruments. In our catalog we provide about 500 different types and models of high quality measuring equipment and test equipment to do tests and analysis of various physical, electrical, chemical and other parameters. You'll find equipment for monitoring, analysis, detection, measurement and testing. Examples of our products include weather stations, thermometers, anemometers, photovoltaic meters, noise meters.
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 11 South Point, Southampton, Hampshire SO31 4RF 226
- Phone
- 02380 987030