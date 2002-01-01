Company Profile
PCTL Automation Limited
"PCTL Automation is an automatic voltage stabilizer manufacturers and suppliers in Nairobi, Kenya. We are engaged in manufacturing, supplying and supplying of electrical equipment for power supply business at very reliable rates. We offer Automatic Voltage Stabilizer with features like Automatic Voltage Stabilizer, Power Factor Correction Unit and Power Factor Guard. We are the solution providers and the engineers who design and manufacture our products.
Contact Information
- Address
- Industrial Unit 2,3,4 & 5, Behind Tuskys Supermaket Corporate Office, After City Cabanas, Mombasa Ro, Cabanas, Nairobi 00100 112
- Phone
- +254 722 816 124
- info@pctlautomation.com
- Website
- https://pctlautomation.com/