Company Profile
Peaco Support Electric
Peaco Support Electric is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of DC contactors, which are mainly used in electric vehicle charging piles, new energy vehicles, photovoltaic systems, ESS energy storage, etc. Peaco Support DC contactors come in fast response, strong flexibility, stability and reliability, high efficiency, and energy saving. And Peaco Support team has focused on helping end users solve electric engineering problems for many years.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.66, Pingshan Road, Xili Town, Nanshan District, Shenzhe, Guangdong 518055 227
- Phone
- 18335321015
- sales@peacosupport.com