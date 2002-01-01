Company Profile
Peak Solar
The Peak Solar team has over four decades of experience in solar development and engineering. Together, they are working to make the science of solar energy a reality for average Americans. In addition to supplying photovoltaic systems, power inverters, DIY solar kits and components for residential applications, the company is a provider for large scale commercial projects and development.
Contact Information
- Address
- 260 East Bradley Avenue #27, El Cajon, California CA 92021 227
- Phone
- 1-805-765-2781
- JrBucher@PeakSolar.com
- Website
- http://www.peaksolar.com