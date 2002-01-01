Company Profile

Peak Solar

Peak Solar logo
The Peak Solar team has over four decades of experience in solar development and engineering. Together, they are working to make the science of solar energy a reality for average Americans. In addition to supplying photovoltaic systems, power inverters, DIY solar kits and components for residential applications, the company is a provider for large scale commercial projects and development.

Contact Information

Address
260 East Bradley Avenue #27, El Cajon, California CA 92021 227
Phone
1-805-765-2781

Social Media