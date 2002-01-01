Company Profile

PEAK Wind

PEAK Wind logo
PEAK Wind combines technical, financial, and commercial expertise within Renewables Operations & Asset Management. They provide market-leading services and advisory to renewable assets owners, developers, and investors globally. PEAK Wind is one of the most experienced wind energy O&AM (Operations & Asset Management) consultancies and independent operators globally. They have consultants and asset managers based in Europe, the US, the UK, and APAC, supporting domestic and foreign developers.

Contact Information

Address
Jens Baggesens Vej 90K, st., Aarhus N, Central Jutland 8200 60
Phone
+4531348852

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