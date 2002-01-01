Company Profile
Pedal Powered Prime Mover
The Pedal Powered Prime Mover (PPPM) is a multi-purpose pedal-powered system for generating electricity and powering
small mechanical devices directly. Perfect for off-grid or emergency use, it powers generators, pumps, inverters, and it provides a healthy workout. Plans are available for you to build it yourself.
small mechanical devices directly. Perfect for off-grid or emergency use, it powers generators, pumps, inverters, and it provides a healthy workout. Plans are available for you to build it yourself.