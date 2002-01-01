Company Profile
Penguin Air Con
Penguin are specialists in solar and renewable energy systems, air conditioning, underfloor and pool heating. Based in Almancil, the company operates across the Algarve, offering installation, repair and maintenance services to home owners, condominiums, management agents, business premises and hotels, as well as developers and construction companies.
Contact Information
- Address
- Av. Eng. Duarte Pacheco 222, Almancil, Algarve 8135-104 174
- Phone
- 00351 910700777
- info@penguinaircon.com
- Website
- http://www.penguinaircon.com