PennWell Corporation

ASEAN Power Week comprises of POWER-GEN Asia, Renewable Energy World Asia and the POWER-GEN Asia Financial Forum. This multi-faceted event is the leading force in delivering a platform for the power industry to meet, share information on the challenges facing the power industry and discuss solutions for advancing Asia's energy future.

Attracting 7,500 delegates and attendees from over 70 countries across South East Asia and around the world, it is the industry's premier conference and exhibition