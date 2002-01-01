Company Profile
Perfect Picture Lighting (a subsidiary of Piano Li
Perfectpicturelighting.com is the latest addition to Piano Lifestyles, Inc. We specialize in selling all kinds of lights for artwork; lighting for artwork is a wonderful finishing touch for any room. For decades our cultured and educated customers have enjoyed attentive personal attention from our dedicated family business customer service department. Along with extensive internet know-how and high quality products, pictue Lights has desi
Contact Information
- Address
- 1846 Route 100C, Johnson, VT 05656 227
- Phone
- 1-800-792-4457