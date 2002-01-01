PERMA Tech Co., Ltd. is a professional battery pack provider, specializing in design, manufacture and exportation of various battery packs in chemistries of Li-ion, Li-Po, LiFePO4, NiMH, Alkaline and primary Lithium. PERMA Tech Co., Ltd. provides a complete source of high quality custom battery packs, from design to prototyping to manufacturing. We are highly focused on delivering high-performance battery packs custom designed to meet stringent quality requirements and tight production schedule.