Company Profile

PERMA Tech Co., Ltd.

PERMA Tech Co., Ltd. logo
PERMA Tech Co., Ltd. is a professional battery pack provider, specializing in design, manufacture and exportation of various battery packs in chemistries of Li-ion, Li-Po, LiFePO4, NiMH, Alkaline and primary Lithium. PERMA Tech Co., Ltd. provides a complete source of high quality custom battery packs, from design to prototyping to manufacturing. We are highly focused on delivering high-performance battery packs custom designed to meet stringent quality requirements and tight production schedule.

Contact Information

Address
Jinhua Bldg, Taoyuan, Gaofeng, Longhua Shenzhen, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518109 45
Phone
29020460

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