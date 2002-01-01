Company Profile
Permanent Magnet Generators Limited
PM Generators Ltd. (PMGL) is a leading manufacturer of ISO certified Permanent Magnet Generators and Control Systems.
With its international contracts, the company deals with envronment-friendly generators throughout USA, Europe, Africa, and Asia.
PMGL Generators:
- Diesel Generators
- Hydro
- Industrial
- Wind
With its international contracts, the company deals with envronment-friendly generators throughout USA, Europe, Africa, and Asia.
PMGL Generators:
- Diesel Generators
- Hydro
- Industrial
- Wind
Contact Information
- Address
- Phase-2, Industrial Area, Mohali, Pinjab, India, Mohali, Punjab 160059 101
- Phone
- 9878973011
- lovina@pmgenerators.com
- Website
- http://www.pmgenerators.com/