Company Profile

Permanent Magnet Generators Limited

Permanent Magnet Generators Limited logo
PM Generators Ltd. (PMGL) is a leading manufacturer of ISO certified Permanent Magnet Generators and Control Systems.
With its international contracts, the company deals with envronment-friendly generators throughout USA, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

PMGL Generators:

- Diesel Generators
- Hydro
- Industrial
- Wind

Contact Information

Address
Phase-2, Industrial Area, Mohali, Pinjab, India, Mohali, Punjab 160059 101
Phone
9878973011

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