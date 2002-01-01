Company Profile

Permanent Magnet Generators Ltd. (PMGL)

Permanent Magnet Generators Ltd. (PMGL) logo
PM Generators Ltd. (PMGL) is a leading manufacturer of ISO certified Permanent Magnet Generators and Control Systems.
With its international contracts, the company deals with envronment-friendly hybrid generators (wind, hydro) throughout USA, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Contact Information

Address
Phase-2, Mohali, Punjab, India, mohali, Punjab 160059 101
Phone
9878973011

Social Media